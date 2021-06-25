Balmorhea businesses prepare for tourists as pool re-opens

BALMORHEA, Texas ( ABC Big 2 / FOX 24) – With Summer in full swing, the Balmorhea State Park Pool Is re-opening for the first time in nearly two years.

Cindy Davis travels through Balmorhea every month, she says she enjoys going to the state park pool.

“I’m ready I just got back from a long trip and I’m ready to go for a swim,” Davis said. ” There’s nice clean water, all the children and the picnics you can have there, it’s really a good time.”

As the pool re-opens this summer more people like Davis will be coming to town, and local businesses are preparing.

“The majority of our business is tourists, people coming from different towns to eat at the restaurant and stay at our place,” said Joel Madrid.

Madrid owns a restaurant and motel in Balmorhea, he says the pool opening will bring more business for him. But Madrid says with day passes being required to enter the pool, it may also have a negative impact.

“People are coming in not knowing that they have got to have a pass and people can get kind of upset and so they leave,” Madrid said.

Other local business owners say besides the new requirements the pool will still give them a big jump in business, regardless of if people make it into the park.

And as tourists have already made their way into the area, they are excited to finally experience the Balmorhea pool.

“Just come swim and you can come to scuba dive in the park we are just excited to have the community together, said Denver Collins.

Park staff are strongly reccommeding visitors to register for a day pass online before heading out to the pool. To sign up for one head to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/balmorhea.