MIDLAND, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Senate bill 1083 is looking to create default parts for vehicles that require repairs in the Texas. If this were to pass, there would be a rise in insurance premiums, auto repair costs as well as a decline in jobs.

Local automotive recycling businesses would be hit the hardest, due to the fact that they rely on using aftermarket parts to sell to auto shops, as well directly to consumers. As of right now, the bill has passed through the Senate but still needs to get through the Texas House.