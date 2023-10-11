ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High sophomore wide receiver Andrew Rodriguez is ABC Big 2’s Week Seven Athlete of the Week for his playmaking in the Bronchos’ 49-42 overtime win over the Permian Panthers in the 65th Annual Rumble at Ratliff. OHS is now 1-0 in district 2-6A play.

Rodriguez was a key player in the Bronchos offense on Friday with 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the opening drive slant touchdown to put OHS up 7-0.

Bronchos move to more district play this week as they host the San Angelo Central Bobcats Friday, Oct. 13.