ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Under an E-Z Up in the parking lot of Target, a pair of business owners are filling jugs with potable water.

They’re doing it to help fellow Odessans.



It’s an act of generosity, free-of-charge. Though any donation is gladly accepted. People who stopped by left with the easily-accessible water and with extra gratitude.

Under this pop-up tent, Miguel Perez and Alvaro Leyva of Advanced Pressure Washing Services, LLC are hoping to make life a bit simpler for families in search of drinking water.

“I know some people are heading out to Monahans, going out to Midland, trying to find water,” Miguel said. “So, I’m glad we are in this area, where this is going on, making things a little easier.”

Because of their business, Alvaro and Miguel have a water station in West Odessa and easy access to well water. They store approximately 12,000 gallons a day.

So, they say it only made sense to give water away. They set up shop, advertising free water to whoever passed by on 42nd Street. The day before, the business also posted its plans on Facebook.











“We’re not changing our schedule,” Alvaro said. “All we’re doing is helping out with some fellow people who live in Odessa. You know, we do this everyday. The only thing we do different is we’re doing it for free. It’s a necessity. People need water.”

Karla is an Odessa resident who lives about four blocks away from San Jacinto Street and 42nd Street.

“I just want to say I’m totally blessed about it. Because if it were not for them, I honestly wouldn’t survive,” Karla said.













Without water, Karla said the past couple of days have been a real challenge for her family.

“I have two girls at home that constantly need to go to the restroom,” Karla mused. “I didn’t realize how many times we would have to go the restroom!”

The city of Odessa said crews made repairs on the original break that started leaking two days ago.

While making the repair, crews experienced another leak on the line Wednesday. But city leaders said the break is considered “minor” and “manageable.”

Right now, the city’s focus is getting the water system safely “loaded” again, without creating any breaks in the line.

“You have air pockets in the system when you reload the system. You may have some surges that occur so they tried to avoid that,” said Odessa Public Utilities Director Tom Kerr.

The city plans on testing the water Thursday morning. Sample testing can only happen after the water system is fully loaded and the water quality is deemed to be in good shape.

Test results are expected to return in 24 hours.