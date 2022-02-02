MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – “My mentor who is now deceased recommended me to serve and it was a wonderful honor because I got that phone call after he died,” said Midland County court judge Elizabeth Rainey.

Rainey said she has some big shoes to fill. Recently, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Rainey to Specialty Courts Advisory Council.

“We are charged with reviewing the grant applications for Specialty Courts around the State of Texas,” said Rainey. “And [ we funnel] those monies to courts who are seeking to establish a program or to enhance their program.”

Specialty Courts work with participants by providing additional resources such as treatment classes, responsibility and life skills to help avoid repeat offenses.

“We call them participants, they are not defendants — they are not offenders they are people and we walk them through a regimented schedule,” Rainey said.

Colleagues like Midland County 441st District Court Judge Jeff Robnett said this is a huge deal for the county as well.

“She is the only judge we ever had – a specially court judge and she’s the first to be appointed to this – in general,” said Robnett.

He also shared that Rainey is someone who actually cares, studies and tried to rehabilitate people.

“It shows how much confidence the governor has in her and her program,” he said.

But for Rainey being appointed means so much more.

“Being appointed is I think one more step toward my goal of making Midland County’s Drug Court the epitome of what we are supposed to be,” said Rainey.

Those who are consistently around her said she doesn’t easily give up on people.

“The one thing she has done for me and inspired is that she has never given up on me, no matter how much I’ve done,” said Participant Brian Vogel.

Vogel said Midland County Drug Court changed his life.

“The drug court is geared and completely made for a full 180 to become somebody completely new,” said Vogel. “Treatment isn’t just staying clean, it’s everything that goes with it because as an addict you are completely out of balance.”

He expressed his gratitude for Rainey and said she is not like any other judge he has ever met. If you ever pay her a visit, her courtroom is not like any other as well.

“I love color, I love positive vibes [and] so you will see my three rules for the court, which are pretty simple: be honest, show up and try,” said Rainey.

She said it’s not usual to see bright colors in a courtroom, but says that’s the positive energy she wants her participants to experience.

Rainey said the community is welcome to join a court session.

She also volunteers her time along with her husband every morning at Fannin Elementary in the carline and for St. Luke’s United Methodist Youth Program, just to name a few.