MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- From what started originally as a case study, has now turned into a 20-year aid to those battling Aphasia. The Aphasia center in Midland became the second ever Aphasia center to open its doors in the United States. As of now, there is only one other Aphasia center present in the state of Texas.

Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder which comes with a loss of ability to express and comprehend language, as well as patients having difficulties in reading and writing but with intellect is still intact.

For those interested checking out the center, they are encouraged to call and set up an appointment to visit the facility. For more information visit the center’s website.