MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A local family business has a pet dog that watches over things, but one woman wanted to buy the dog. The only problem, it’s not for sale.

Everyday 13 year old german shepherd, Belle comes to Steelrain with her owner, Melea Mancha.

Mancha says Belle helps guard their family-owned shop typically but that Tuesday during business hours was a different experience.

“We got a call from a random lady and she saw a dog in the gate, and she called us to see if it was for sale and we told her no and she called the dog pound on us she told them that our dog would be mistreated, abused, starving we weren’t giving her food,” Mancha says.

The false complaints were taken further when animal control showed up later on that same day.

“The dog pound he said she looks like she’s very well treated and he could tell if she was mistreated but he could he couldn’t see no signs of her being mistreated,” Mancha says. We asked the dog pound, what would they do if they took our dog they said they’d have to put her down because there’s no more room in the dog park to full capacity.

Mancha says this family dog has been a huge help protecting the employees and merchandise so far, and there have never been any issues with Belle.

“She means a lot she’s everything to us she moves very slow but she does guard the shop she barks if there’s somebody if there’s something,” Mancha says.

Now the business has turned on its camera sensors along with employees keeping their eye out.