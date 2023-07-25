ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Andrews ISD is undergoing some major changes and renovations ahead of the school year and construction is expected to last awhile. We talked with Andrews ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Azam to see how this school year may look different for families.

In May, voters in Andrews approved a 156-million-dollar bond proposal. Part of that bond was Propisition A, a more than 108 million dollar project that includes a high school main building remodel feathuring a new high school science wing and new administration wing, as well as choir and band rehearsal spaces. Additionally, Proposition A promised a new high school CTE facility for industrial arts, cosmetology, and barber spaces, as well as additional locker rooms and revised parking.

“We planned so that we can have school while we renovate those portions of the facility,” said Dr. Azam. “As far as being loud, or having any instruction interrupted it’ll be none.”

The back side of the high school will serve as the main entryway for the time being.

“We will start now, phase one is about 18 months. A lot depends on the weather, delivery of materials and products, and contractors getting workers. But 18 months for administrative offices and science wing, as those wind down they’ll start picking up and doing the band hall and choir. Probably 5-6 years is the total for the long-term project,” said Dr. Azam.

Doing a complete knockdown or demolition was never a part of the plan, and the superintendent hopes the community is happy about that as well.

“A lot of our people in town are pretty attached to the school so they didn’t want to see the whole thing knocked down. So I think that helped along with the bond passing,” said Dr. Azam.

There are 3 phases for the bond and all the renovations will also include safety upgrades to all doors and windows.

“We’re in phase one now, what that will do is we will begin with our softball facility right now. We also have a middle school turf field going in. The big next step is we’ll have our administrative offices at the high school, the front of the building. That’s already been closed off so we’ll probably begin seeing construction of that in the next month or so,” said Dr. Azam.

The district was adamant about not moving kids to portables or closing buildings to disrupt learning. Dr. Azam says this will impact generations to come.

“Far down the road, this is going to impact kids that aren’t even alive right now.”

The superintendent also told me, the district is fully staffed and is excited for the first day.

August 1st will be the in-service date for staff, and the first day of class for students is on the 10th.