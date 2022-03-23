ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Michael King was the night manager at the E. 42nd Street Papa John’s Pizza in Odessa.

He was just 28-years-old when he was tragically killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning, not far from his workplace.

“I’m always going to love you and remember you in good thoughts,” said Yolanda Rodriguez, Michael’s co-worker and friend. “I’ll always miss you, baby. It’s going to hurt.”

There is a small memorial dedicated to Michael in the break room of the Papa John’s store. On the poster, Yolanda wrote, “I love you and I’m always gonna miss you.”





Odessa Police said Michael was standing in the left turn lane on the 1900 block of E. 42nd Street near Grandview Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a driver. That driver left the scene and was later arrested.

Yolanda said Michael was likely walking across the street to buy something, like cigarettes, from the store when he was killed.





“Everybody loved him,” Yolanda said. “Even the customers. They always had a good thing to say about him.”

Yolanda knew Michael well because he was friends with her own son, Isaac. But she said, Michael was like a son to her, too.

“Did you feel like his mom?” reporter Rob Tooke asked.

“Yes, I did,” Yolanda replied. “And it hurts so bad right now that he’s gone.”

Lisa is the day manager at Papa John’s Pizza. She said she started the memorial for Michael, so his co-workers could write what they wish to tell him now.





“Things we wish we would have said to him… things like, “You have beautiful green eyes.’ I never got to say it,” Lisa said. “And I put, ‘We miss you. You were so strong. You were so funny.'”

Michael was a father to a young boy. His co-workers said Michael’s compassion and kindness will define his character, and his legacy. But they want people to know, too: Michael was funny. After all, his dream was to become a comedian.

“This is a joke he told us at work once: ‘Have you heard the airplane joke? You wouldn’t get it, it’s way over your head,” Lisa happily recalled. “Everybody here loved him. And we are going to miss him a lot.”