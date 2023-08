MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Omnicron Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity vice president and Owner of The Gaven Norris Law Office had a packed auditorium in at the MLK Center located at 2300 Butternut Lane in Midland educating the community on the importance of creating and having a will.

In return each attendee was gifted a will free of charge.

If you have any question of making a will or any legal matter you can check out their Facebook page.