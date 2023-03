MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is holding the St. Patrick’s Day Adoption Special from today until March 18th.

The adoption fee of $17 includes a microchip, rabies/booster vaccinations, & spay/neuter.

For any questions or for more information, please call Midland Animal Services.

Midland Animal Services is open Tuesday-Friday from 11am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.