ABC Big 2-A-Days: Andrews Mustangs

ANDREWS, Texas- The sustained success in Andrews has been extraordinary since head coach Ralph Mason took the reins in 2012.

Preparing the underclassmen for a future starting job has been vital to their consistent winning.

“We realize that every year we’re going to lose some key individuals and we just we coach our young kids in such a way that they’re ready to step into those positions and be successful,” said Mason.

Among the seniors that graduated were the Mustangs’ three most productive receivers, a big loss for a pass-heavy offense.

It’s up to this year’s seniors to keep their teammates prepared for bigger roles.

“One of our roles is to push this team and continue to make them do greater things on this team,” said senior defensive lineman Andrew Vasquez. “Us leaders, we continue to grow make it better during games, and push each other just so we become successful.”

Last year’s playoff run not only helps younger players evolve, but it also motivates the Mustangs to go even deeper this season.

“Going home with that bitter taste in your mouth that you have to wait a whole ‘nother year until next year, I just think having that taste in your mouth… that’s something you don’t want to experience twice,” said junior quarterback EJ Lopez.