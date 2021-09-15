AAA: Texas has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Nationwide, gas prices are rising and Texas ranks the second to lowest average gas price in the entire nation.
For a gallon of gasoline in Texas, drivers are paying an average of $2.81, according to AAA at the time this article was originally published.
The lowest price per gallon is in Mississippi at $2.80 per gallon.
The pain at the pump can sometimes leave a hole in your wallet, according to Liam Katy.
“Well, I just moved to Texas is a lot more expensive here,” said Katy. “It’s $3.25 a gallon and back in Alabama is more like $2.73 a gallon for unleaded. That was a lot worse here.”
Depending on where you go in West Texas, the amount of pain felt at the pump may vary.
Manuel Pietro, a rig worker, has no issues with the way gas prices are in the Midland and Odessa area.
“I believe they’re a little bit high,” said Pietro. “Not as much as a lot of prices, but they’re a little bit high.”
Since September 1, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the Midland and Odessa area was $2.94.
By September 3, 2021, the price dropped by two pennies and held steady until September 9, 2021. That’s when the price for a gallon of gas increased.
Since January 1, 2021, the price for gas in the local area has increased by nearly $1.
To put things in perspective, just before Christmas last year, the price for a gallon of gas locally averaged $1.99.
If you were wondering, Childress County has the cheapest gas in Texas. The average cost for a gallon of fuel there is $2.67, according to AAA. This price is reflected in the time and date this article was published and may change in the future.