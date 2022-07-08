Part 1 Broadcast Report Original Air Date: July 7th, 2022 (Part 2 Airs July 8th at 10 p.m.)

VAN HORN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The small West Texas town of Van Horn is seeing some economic growth. Space tourism is helping fuel that.

These ‘space tourists’ are not leaving Earth any time soon. Rather, they are filling up restaurants and motels in Van Horn, a community of less than 2,000, surrounded by a dramatic and unforgiving terrain.

These sight-seeking people come from all corners of the U.S., all for a glimpse of a rocket sending humans to the edge of space. While these launches do not last long, they are starting to happen more often.

Van Horn, long considered a pit stop for weary travelers and hikers, is now being considered a destination on the maps of many, who are eager to witness a new chapter of space travel.

However, the captivating launches are not enough to spur long-term economic growth within Van Horn.











📸: Canon 6D & EF 24-105 F/4 mm

THE LURE OF LAUNCHES



“When you come over and you can see the mountains, it’s just home.”

In the summer months, Van Horn holds onto every last ounce of sunlight. When night eventually falls, the dramatic bluffs become lonely silhouettes, guardians of a Western frontier.

While mostly quiet, a faint bustle can still be heard around town. On the main stretch of road, Broadway Street, some enduring stores have business. Others appear to have been closed for quite some time.









Joe Garrey of Houston



Houston tourist, Joe Garrey, knows he’s in a small town.

“We were trying to find drinks last night and everything closes at 3:00. So that’s, that’s definitely a bit different. But, you know, it has its own appeal,” Garrey mused.

A train on schedule rumbles through town. Big rigs roar to life on the nearby interstate.





David Santana, owner of Lindsey’s Cafe on Broadway St., feeds the curious and hungry coming off I-10.

“Basically, about 70% (of customers) is our truck drivers that we have,” Santana said. “The rest are people who drop by, get off the freeway, and they see Mexican food. And, ‘this is where we’re going to eat.'”

One year ago, Santana was in the midst of something pretty interesting. An influx of people were coming into Van Horn, and into Santana’s restaurant: TV crews, included.

David Santana, 2022

David Santana, 2021

“To me, it’s good. I want my business to grow more,” Santana said in July 2021. “Especially with the past year, everything has been real slow. But this should pick us up.”

Marked on the itineraries of Santana’s customers was a rocket launch, somewhere from the skirts of town along Highway 54.

Amazon founder, Blue Origin financier, and one of the world’s richest men, Jeff Bezos, was part of the crew heading into space aboard the ‘New Shepard,’ or NS-16.



Mural off Broadway St.



July 2021 Launch – First Blue Origin Human Spaceflight

“3… 2… 1…”

From the dusty floor of Culberson County, Bezos and three other civilians launched into space from Blue Origin’s Corn Ranch spaceport facility 25 miles outside of Van Horn on July 20th, 2021.

On the ground, tourists and locals, alike, chimed in at the potential of space travel in West Texas.

“It’s a little crazy, but it’s good for the town,” said vendor Maricela Garcia.

“A good day to be here because everybody is running to this place!” exclaimed Heber Alderd of El Paso.

“It’s been pretty busy for our little town,” said local Jessica Bermudez.

Maricela Garcia

Heber Alderd of El Paso

Jessica Bermudez







The main thoroughfare, Broadway Street

Blue Origin has its headquarters in Kent, Washington. But the aerospace company’s spaceport in West Texas is attracting most of the attention.







View from Highway 54 ‘watch party’

In October 2021, all eyes were on William Shatner as he boarded the New Shepard (NS-18). Trekkies stormed Van Horn to see Captain Kirk reach the edge of space.

“Space travel is obviously very exciting. But throw William Shatner on top of that… being a Star Trek fan from back in the day, it’s sort of a no brainer,” said Robert Stevens.

“It’s pretty neat that he’s 90 and he’s decided he’s going to fulfill this dream that he’s sort of been living in our minds, at least forever,” said AJ Lowe of San Antonio.

Robert Stevens

William Shatner

AJ Lowe of San Antonio

Proud Trekkie

Captain Kirk

On June 4, 2022, Blue Origin launched its New Shepard (NS-21) rocket from Corn Ranch, marking the aerospace company’s fifth crewed, and tourist, sub-orbital spaceflight.

The diverse crew included 26-year-old electrical engineer Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to go into space. Echazarreta was selected by Space for Humanity from an applicant pool of thousands.

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke stumbled into Echazarreta’s parents-in-laws while at El Capitan Hotel for another interview.

“We’re an aviation family so we are really excited about it,” said Echazarreta’s mother-in-law Christina Dewinne.

Echazarreta’s father-in-law, Greg, had a small message for the soon-to-be-astronaut: “ Our message to her is to be brave and congratulations on fulfilling your childhood dream.”







Greg & Christina Dewinne

Katya Echazarreta

Launches along Highway 54 can be characterized by the early morning caravans that arrive with little sleep, lots of coffee, and swelling anticipation. Pockets of tourists file alongside the road, corralled into a safe, pre-determined dirt area by DPS troopers and Culberson County deputies. Lawn chairs are broken out, truck beds are converted into spaces of leisure, and voices murmur as the countdown closes in.

Launch preparation is live-streamed on Blue Origin’s YouTube channel. Delays can break the excitement, but only for a little.

Then, a plume of smoke and dust violently rises. The New Shepard takes off. Suddenly, everyone is silent.

Because of the sizable distance between the Highway 54 South viewing area (there is a North viewing area) and Corn Ranch, most sight-seers do not realize they have missed the rocket in its entirety, which has already soared into the limits of the morning sky. Some are fixated, instead, on the rising, gargantuan cloud of rocket smoke. After all, the rocket appears no larger than the size of someone’s thumb. Binoculars do help.





From the cozy platform of their mother’s pickup bed, a pair of Fort Davis brothers share their curious thoughts.

“I’ve never seen one up close, so I’m very excited,” Sam said.

“The experience of it, I mean, my dad phrased it this way: we are getting to do stuff that he never got to do in his childhood,” Stephen said.

Sam of Ft. Davis

A cozy watch setup

Stephen of Ft. Davis

Eyes stare, binoculars seek, and fingers point. Tourists want their money’s worth: to see a glint of metal high in the sky.

NS-21 flight contrail visible from Highway 54

These launches can be more of an audible experience, than visual. For example, the rocket’s booster is heard returning to the Earth’s floor, before it’s seen.

Shortly after, the capsule containing the zero-gravity travelers drifts down to Culberson County like a larger-than-life dandelion.

“It’s just amazing to me that they can bring the thing back and put it in the spot that they want to put it into, and to hear it actually do that, and to see the smoke and all… that was just fascinating,” tourist Frank Steed shared, partly mesmerized and wholly content.



Frank Steed



Houston tourist, Patrick Gehle, is already thinking about what’s next.

“As space travel becomes more commercially viable, I think it could potentially lead to Van Horn expanding greatly as more people come out for space tourism,” he said.

ONCE THE DUST SETTLES…

At El Capitan Hotel on Broadway Street, travelers, space tourists, and Blue Origin employees are keeping the building bustling.

General manager and Van Horn native, Starvanna Cotrell, likens Blue Origin’s presence in West Texas to a “space cowboy” theme. Cotrell said the hotel’s restaurant stays full. So does the hotel, itself.

Cotrell said she has seen first-hand the rise of business in town ever since Blue Origin began developing its nearby spaceport more than a decade ago.

“It just continues to blow Van Horn up and put Van Horn on the map. People start to recognize this place,” Cotrell said.









Starvanna Cotrell, GM



Down the street, Van Horn Cattle Company manager Juliann Luna shares a similar sentiment. Luna is also a native to Van Horn.

“The visitors from Washington, Florida, all the Blue Origin employees that come through… They tremendously help out as far as business and revenue for our town,” Luna said.



Juliann Luna, manager





There is a unique relationship between the neighbors, Blue Origin and Van Horn.

After all, ‘Blue’ – as locals call it – is pioneering the frontier of space from the depths of the Western frontier. Even though the company’s operations are based in the county, Blue Origin’s influence is apparent in town. One can even argue that Blue Origin’s reputation in Van Horn carries a semblance of exclusivity. (Moments after interviewing El Capitan’s general manger, Yourbasin.com reporter Rob Tooke was asked – by a Blue Origin employee – to leave El Capitan’s property. A private Blue Origin sponsored happy-hour was set to take place on the hotel’s ground floor. Rob left.)

Mural inside of Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream/Van Horn Cattle Company

The president of Van Horn’s Economic Development Corporation, and former mayor, Becky Brewster, said there is a benefit in having Blue Origin as a neighbor.

“They have started integrating themselves into our community, becoming part of Van Horn. So, it’s been a very positive aspect of them having their facility out here,” Brewster said.

Becky Brewster, EDC



Brewster said about 350 Blue Origin employees work at the local spaceport. That’s nearly a fifth of Van Horn’s population of 1,893 recorded in the 2020 census. It is expected, however, that an unspecified number of Blue Origin employees who currently live in Van Horn were excluded from the last census count. They may have recently moved in.

Some of those employees live in Van Horn. Others commute in from areas like El Paso. Brewster said U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have bussed workers into town before.

At last check, Brewster said 85 Blue Origin employees are on a waiting list for housing in Van Horn.

“More are going to be coming in,” she said. “We’ve had some housing development in relation to Blue Origin.”

LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES

The number of tourists spikes around launch time. When those tourists leave, Van Horn city leaders are left with a unique challenge: finding ways to develop and expand the local economy, one that’s been heavily-reliant on tourism. Brewster would like for Blue Origin to be a part of that discussion.

“I would like to see a more diversified commercial base. Not just the tourism-related truck stops and hotels. We actually need some businesses,” Brewster said.

















There are some significant challenges that impede local development.

First, Van Horn does not get a lot of cash to fund quality-of-life improvements, Brewster said. Van Horn does not receive tax revenue from oil and gas production, simply because production lies out of city limits, north in Culberson County. Brewster said residential property taxes do not generate much revenue either. Last year, Van Horn generated less than $400,000 in property tax levy. That leaves Van Horn to rely on commercial development for its tax revenue.







Highway 54 north of Van Horn

But therein lies the second problem. Before new businesses are built, the town’s basic infrastructure needs an upgrade. The water system needs to be fixed. Van Horn is waiting on a grant submission to fund the needed repairs.

“We’ve got three hotels waiting in the background waiting to come in, once we get our water system situation straightened out,” Brewster said.

Therein lies a third problem. Staffing new businesses would be difficult. In fact, staffing existing businesses has proven to be a problem. Brewster said the local labor pool is shrinking.







There are three variables that influence the downsized labor pool, Brewster said:

(a) A ‘Brain Drain’: Home-grown workers are seeking opportunities out-of-town;

(b) The Pandemic: After workers were forced out of jobs or left jobs, they did not return to the workforce;

(c) Competitive Pay: Workers, who would otherwise staff regular jobs in Van Horn, are seeking new employment within the same area because of an attractive and lucrative opportunity.

“So, we’ve had teachers go out and start working at Blue Origin,” Brewster said. “And people from the hospital, and people that worked at the city, and people that worked in law enforcement are going to work at Blue Origin. We don’t have another labor pool to pull from, to fill those vacancies that are being created by the people that are going to work at Blue Origin.”

Brewster said she is aware of Blue Origin’s plans to hire more workers from the local labor pool.













The opportunity to be employed by Blue Origin in Culberson County is like having the opportunity to be employed by an oil and gas company in West Texas; financial incentives can be the main driver of employee attraction. Consequently, other industries are unattractive.

Finding workers to staff basic, hourly jobs is a nationwide problem. There is no doubt that problem is magnified in Van Horn.

Cattle Co. manager, Juliann Luna, said she knows of local businesses that have hired workers who live out-of-town, for example, 30 minutes west in Sierra Blanca.

Both Luna and Brewster said there are local businesses that adjusted hours because of lack of staffing. When any business closes, it can create a demand on other, existing businesses.

“A lot of restaurants are struggling to stay open because of lack of help. So, I hope that it brings awareness that it’s a blessing to hire from town. But at the same time, we also need our townspeople to function,” Luna said.

The Economic Development Corporation has plans to integrate Blue Origin into community development. Brewster said those roundtable discussions will include local businesses, city leaders, and Blue Origin. The focus will be on employee attraction and employee retention. The larger focus will be on getting all commercial entities on the same page, to better understand ongoing local challenges.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Yourbasin.com reached out to Blue Origin for a media interview/comment on local development in Van Horn, as well as on Blue Origin’s integration within the community. At the time of publication, Blue Origin has not responded to Yourbasin.com’s request.