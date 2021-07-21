A pair of friends planned a robbery in Midland. One died, the other got arrested: affidavit

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It was a botched robbery that led to death.

Now, 19-year-old Cole Moody has been charged with murder in the death of his friend, 19-year-old Brycen Richardson.

YourBasin.com first reported on the shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue on June 14th. Details are now emerging about what happened that night.

According to an affidavit from the County of Midland, the suspect, Cole Moody, actually called in to report that his friend, Richardson, had been shot. Moody told officers that he left Richardson in an alley behind an Alon gas station on O Street and W. Wall Street. Richardson had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Richardson was taken to the ER where he succumbed to his wounds.

The court document says a short time later, Moody called police dispatch and told an officer that he and Richardson had arranged a meeting to sell a gun to others. At the moment, it’s not clear who the buyers were. But Moody said that he and the victim, Richardson, were planning to rob the buyers of their money. The affidavit goes on to read, Moody said that his friend, Richardson, shot at the buyers in order to steal their money. Those people returned fire, with one round striking Richardson in the chest. The suspect said he was driving the car when the shooting happened.

The document says Moody admitted to driving and leaving Richardson in the alleyway by O Street and W. Wall Street in Midland because it was near the hospital. Moody called 911 for help, then left the scene.

The affidavit says, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Moody because a death resulted from the aggravated robbery. It goes on to say, Cole Moody and another male, Joshua Garza, caused the death of Brycen Richardson. Moody is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

At the moment, it’s unclear who returned fire the night of June 12th, and whether Joshua Garza has been arrested.

We first spoke to neighbors on Chestnut Avenue in June.

“This is a clean neighborhood, a revitalized neighborhood, so this is a big shock to have something like that in our neighborhood,” said Eddie Rabb.

“They had just told me that they found a gunshot victim, a couple streets down, and that he was at the hospital, and they he eventually passed away,” said a homeowner on Chestnut Avenue who wanted to remain anonymous.

Our reporter Rob Tooke spoke to Meagen Garcia on Wednesday about the shooting and the arrest.

“Honestly, we are used to it, because that’s all that ever happens on this block right here,” Garcia said. “The drive-bys, the shootings, break-ins… So, we’re kind of used to it at this point.”