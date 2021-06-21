A Midland roofing company is targeted by a thief. The suspect texts, ‘I’ll get you guys, later.’

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A Midland roofing company says a man stole thousands of dollars worth of supplies from them.

“I just feel like they took advantage of me,” said Jason Slover, territory manager at Southern Shingles. “I want him to pay for what he did.”

Midland Police are sharing photos of that man, who is accused of taking off with 4 pallets of shingles that are worth $6,500.

“The guy came in, he had a trailer, a pickup… Kind of a normal roofer picking up material like they do everyday,” Slover said.

It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for Jason’s employees who met face-to-face with the man, who looked like any other customer. What the company didn’t know was the suspect had another customer’s account number and the last four numbers of a credit card. Jason says the company’s crew even loaded the materials into the suspect’s truck.

But it wasn’t until the man came back a second time and things weren’t adding up, that it became apparent: he was no legitimate customer.

“We called the customer that owned the account and they said that they don’t have anything going on here in Midland,” Slover said.

Jason says he tried calling the suspect back, to get him to come to the store. What ensued, were strange messages from the suspect.

“Then, he started texting me, saying he was in the cartel and he was an ex-FBI profiler, and he had stole 2 million dollars of stuff from SRS Distribution in the last 12 months,” Slover said.

Jason shared a screenshot of that message. The suspect writes that he “doesn’t feel bad at all.” He goes on to write, the company should write off the theft as a loss. But the suspect kept on texting Jason.

“That he’s going to continue to do this and he even said, ‘I’ll get you guys later,'” Slover recounts.

The suspect didn’t have a license plate on the truck or on the trailer. Jason says the cost of roofing supplies is going up, and that both businesses and customers are being affected by those higher prices. The theft isn’t helping one bit.

“The price increase is going to the customer, and everything nowadays is so high, we got to do something,” Slover said.

Jason says he is aware of one rental company who lost equipment to the suspect.

The Crime Stoppers of Midland and Midland Police are urging anyone with information to give them a call.



Here is a message from Crime Stoppers of Midland: “If you have any identifying information, and it leads to an arrest, it will be worth a cash REWARD of up to $1000 dollars. Call the Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or download our crime stoppers app called “P3 TIPS” and submit an anonymous mobile tip. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous. Please reference Midland PD Case #210616014.”