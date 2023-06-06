MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — “It was amazing, it was incredible. I thought wow there really is a program. It was like a miracle,” said Teresa Ramirez.

High school graduation is a big milestone in anyone’s life, but sometimes life just gets in the way. One West Texas woman made it her mission though, 43 years later to get it accomplished anyway.

61-year-old Midland native Teresa Ramirez was just months away from graduation back in 1980 before her education journey fell short.

“I was so excited about graduating, but then things stopped going the way I anticipated. I was working and things got hard. I was living with a cousin and some friends, and I didn’t finish the year,” said Ramirez.

But that was until she was in her living room one day….

“One day I was watching tv and I saw this lady and she was talking about how she had got her high school diploma. And she was well in her 60s. And I thought oh my gosh that could me be, I could actually do that,” said Ramirez.

That story lit a fire in Teresa, and from that point, she was determined to get her diploma.

“So I started checking and seeing what I could do to get my high school diploma. So I started making some calls, and at first I didn’t have any luck but I just kept trying,” said Ramirez.

Teresa credits an MISD employee, Amber Day with her help getting into the prevention Dropout Intervention Program through the district. It is completely free.

“I thought oh my gosh I can do this. I really can. I can sit down and do the work, and sure enough I did,” said Ramirez.

She also got to graduate alongside her grandson.

“If you want to do this, don’t be afraid don’t fear, just go ahead and call and get ur diploma. Set your dreams, set your goals, and do it.”

August 9th is the first day back to school for MISD.

ECISD’s first day is staggered on August 10th and 12th.