MIDLAND, ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – When people call, chat or text 9-8-8 they will be able to talk to a professional for mental health-related crisis support.

The director of Midland Rape and Crisis Center Maura Jarldane says this is a much needed change for people who are reaching out for help,

“When you’re in the middle of a crisis, you’re usually not scrolling through your phone looking for a number,” Maura Jarldane, MRCCAC director said. You just need somebody to talk to, I think the three number concept is great.

The old number was 1-800-273-talk or 8255 and now it’s as simple as 9-8-8.

Amanda Provence is chair of out of the darkness walk and says this is much needed,

“The 800 number received over 2 million calls last year, so with this new nine, eight, eight number, that’s easier to remember,” Provence said.

Those counselors are trained to listen to callers, understand their problems, provide support and connect them to other resources if necessary.

“Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in all age groups in America and then it’s the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34 it affects everybody and it’s really important to understand that there are probably over 6 million survivors of suicide loss at this point,” Provence said.

The FCC says it adopted rules to expand access to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline to better serve at-risk communities in Crisis.

“From 1999 to 2018, suicide rates increased by 35% and only for the first time in the last two years have we seen them decrease,” Provence said.

The lifeline start in 2005, and there were 3.6 million calls, chats and texts in just 2020 alone and that number is expected to double in the first year of the 988 number being active.