ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Averi would have been celebrating her 7th birthday and her parents, Avi and Erica Quinonez are going to spend it hosting a run in her honor.

Avi Quinonez is the father of Averi Quinonez and says the Averi foundation was created to honor the memory of his beloved daughter, he says Averi was fighting osteosarcoma.

“She got diagnosed August the 17th of 2020, and she passed away August 17th of 2021,” Quinonez says. So she only could only live one year of, you know, with this battle cancer.

Allen Espina helped create the foundation, he says the mission is to help the families with the financial burden they face that way they can keep their main focus on saving their kids’ life.

“We can go about helping other families because I’m very sure that in this area alone it’s not only the Quinonez family who had been inflicted with cancer, only to find out that there are a lot of kids,” Espina says.

Mayra Cortinas is one of the 9 families that the 5k is benefitting, she is the mother of 7-year-old Mia Cortinas who has been battling leukemia since August 14th of 2020.

“Whenever people started helping us out that would definitely help us pay like our rent, like our utility bills, gas expenses,” Cortinas said. We live in Midland and we had to drive every single week to Lubbock we would spend most of our time in Lubbock and our food would go to waste we weren’t here that much and i think it’s been such a blessing that we had all this community help us.

Last year they raised more than 3 thousand dollars and this year’s goal is 9 thousand.