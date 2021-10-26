$30K of items stolen from Downtown Odessa business days before planned estate sale

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – An Odessa storefront has been the target of a serious theft, just days before an estate sale was set to begin on site.

The theft happened at Miller’s Tack and Saddlery, located on the 500 block of Grant Avenue in Downtown Odessa. Approximately $30,000 worth of goods were stolen, according to Copper Key Realty owner, John Herriage.

“When I walked up and saw the broken doors… you just feel totally violated,” Herriage said.

John was starting his morning on Monday when he found a window and glass door smashed. He says the theft likely happened between 3 to 4 A.M.

He was recently placed in charge of the building after the death of David Miller and the hospitalization of Terri Miller, due to COVID-19. The Miller family owned the building. The business was their namesake.

John says he arrived at the building on Monday to continue preparing for a large estate sale to benefit Terri, in the wake of her husband’s death and mounting medical bills.

“There was quite a bit of ammunition that was stolen,” Herriage recalled. “A lot of sterling gold, jewelry, diamonds, belt buckles, watches, several things like that.”

John shows a display case that is now empty. He says it was filled with jewelry. He also shows a saddle, valued at $2,000. A similar model was stolen.





John says a police report was filed with Odessa Police. He is also offering a $5,000 cash reward, through Odessa Crime Stoppers, for any legitimate tips that will lead to an arrest, and the recovery of stolen goods. Odessa Crime Stoppers can be reached at 432-333-TIPS.

After all, the estate sale – planned for October 27th to October 30th – is incredibly important to John. He shares how, in the time since David’s passing, Terri wanted to sell the building. John is helping with that process.

John says, just three days after Terri made the decision to sell the building and to hold an estate sale, she was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. She contracted COVID-19, the same virus that her late husband had fought. Terri was on a ventilator for sixteen days, John said.

“They didn’t think she was going to make it. They asked the family to sign a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate). They said no, ‘Give her one more week.’ Three days after that, (the hospital) took her off the ventilator,” Herriage said.

Terri is doing better. John shared this photo with me. He says, while Terri hasn’t fully recovered, she can stand.

It’s a small silver lining.

John hopes the estate sale would let Terri move on after the death of David. He is moving forward with the estate sale, no matter what.

“We’re going to raise some money for Terri.”

The public is invited to Miller’s Tack and Saddlery at 501 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX 79761. The estate sale will begin at 9 A.M. on Wednesday.