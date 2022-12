MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At Centennial Park in downtown Midland on Tuesday night, it was a holiday bonanza as hundreds of families filled the park.

They settled on the lawn for one specific reason: to count down to the official lighting of the Christmas tree.

Santa Claus even arrived early in West Texas to bring in the Christmas spirit, as families huddled together to enjoy caroling and the beautiful lights.

You can watch Tuesday’s 10 P.M. report above.