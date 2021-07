ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Saturday evening at approximately 5:55 PM central time zone West Texas has a shook.

This earthquake was a 3.0 magnitude in size sitting at coordinates 31.150 north and 103.210 west at 5 kilometers deep.

Surrounding areas the earthquake ran though include such as Odessa, Midland, Coyanosa, and Chihuahua, Mexico.

The earthquake has passed.