MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families in Midland now have a 24-hour daycare facility available to them and we’re told it’s the only one in town.

It’s a big help to families who need an extra hand outside the typical work hours. Tender Steps Daycare and Preschool has been open for several months, but still new to our area.

It has been a long time coming.

“I’ve never heard of a daycare that stays open 24 hours [and] this day and age like with all the jobs you know ..it’s just really … it takes a weight off of parents’ shoulders,” said Taylor McKoy.

Working mothers’ like McKoy said it was extremely challenging to find daycare when she moved to the area.

“It’s either the price or it’s either they didn’t have room for the baby because I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old,” said McKoy.

As a single mom and with unreliable daycare, she said she had no choice, but to many times miss work.

“It took me about two to three weeks to find daycare that fit in my budget,” she said.

After finally finding Tender Steps Daycare and Preschool, McKoy said her money is now getting put to good use.

“I’m a mother of five … way back in Nigeria when I got married … my husband and I decided one person works while one person watches the kids,” said Tender Steps Daycare and Preschool owner Flourish Oduibiyi.

Originally from Nigeria, Oduibiyi said she wanted to work, but it didn’t last long after experiencing her own difficulties finding adequate daycare for her children. She then decided to be at home with her kids.

“I started telling my friends okay I am a stay at home mom now,” said Oduibiyi.

After watching several kids at a time for free … she opened up her own daycare in Nigeria. The family eventually made the decision to move to the U.S.

Oduibiyi said the moment she came to the U.S. she inquired about starting a school. She said starting up a daycare has become more of a personal mission.

“Our kids should not be challenges … they are blessing, but you know in most cases it’s because of the children we are unable to get a job,” she said. “It’s because of them we are stuck in the house and I wanted to help because I went through that and it took me 11 years until I am able to open my daycare.”

With bumps in the road and taking about 11 years to complete the necessary requirements to own her daycare in U.S. Oduibiyi said she’s now the only 24-hour facility in Midland.

“In response to the 24 hours … people are still trying to settle with that, but we have had a bunch of inquiries,” she said.

So, does that mean the daycare can watch your child at any time? The answer is no.

“The shift does not overlap [and] I’ve had people call me [asking] oh, I work from 10 to 10, can I bring my child?” explained Oduibiyi. “I try to explain to them it’s two separate shifts”

The two shifts are required by Texas licensing standards to meet student ratio.

Oduibiyi said regardless of the time it has taken her to open up the daycare, the community has welcome her with open arms.

“The daycare is awesome and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said McKoy.

The daycare is still accepting applications. Please call the daycare for more questions about current services it offers.

The number is (432) 400-7973 and it’s located at 2215 Midland Dr. suite 4A, Midland, TX 79707.