ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement are searching for two people involved in a pursuit on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said DPS initiated pursuit of a vehicle. The vehicle crashed in an alleyway near 87th Street and Duke Avenue.

The two people inside of the vehicle took off running. Both suspects have not been arrested.

DPS towed the vehicle after the crash. DPS did not specify a description for either suspect or the pursuit began. The investigation remains ongoing.