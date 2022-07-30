MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

A City of Midland spokesperson said Midland Police responded to a call regarding shots fired at The Clusters Apartments at approximately 4 A.M. The Clusters complex is located north of Loop 250, west of Midland Drive.

MPD officers found 2 people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. The gunshot victims had been in an altercation, the City of Midland spokesperson said.

No word yet if any arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.