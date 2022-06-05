DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 4 people, including 2 children, were killed in a car crash in Dawson County on Saturday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

At approximately 9:45 P.M., DPS said two vehicles were involved in a crash on US 180, 12 miles west of Lamesa. The two vehicles involved were a 2022 Nissan Versa and a 2001 Freightliner Columbia with a trailer.

DPS said preliminary information shows the Nissan Versa, with 4 occupants inside, was traveling westbound. The Freightliner semi truck was stuck in the north barrow ditch of US 180 facing east after attempting a U-turn on the roadway. The Freightliner’s trailer was across the westbound lane of US 180. DPS said the trailer was blocking the westbound lane. The Nissan Versa struck the right rear of the Freightliner’s trailer in the westbound lane.

Marie Louise Dupree, 62, and Connie Garate Carroll, 78, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two minors, a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were also pronounced dead at the scene. All four were from Seminole, Texas.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Jose Manuel Lopez, 43, of Miami, Florida, was not hurt, according to DPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.