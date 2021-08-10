18-wheelers stolen in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Joserey Melendez was asleep when he got a call from the Sheriff’s Deputy this morning. The Deputy asked Melendez if he knew the person who was pulled over near 10th St. and Redondo Ave.

Melendez was shocked and confused at first.

“I was like well what truck? My trucks are in the yard, they are not working right now.”

Melendez said that the Deputy proceeded to tell him that the person driving his truck was driving intoxicated and almost crashed into the Deputy’s car.

Melendez says the person who took his truck is his ex-driver who was let go yesterday afternoon.

What Melendez arrived to his trucks, he found another truck missing.

“No, I thought the other truck was here in the yard. Eventually, when we brought the other truck to the yard the other truck was missing,” Melendez said.

Melendez said he was even more surprised when he found out his friend’s truck was taken the same night.

“He was at the game room and these guys I do not know how they did it they took his truck and drove it until they ran out of diesel and dropped it off right there.”

Melendez was able to recover one of his trucks but he needs help finding the second one.



“He took that guy’s wallet and everything and he came and probably got my truck and took off,” Melendez said.

Melendez says his missing truck is worth at least $20,000.



“All the trucks that I have I mean they have not been free, I have saved money to buy them,” Melendez said.

Melendez says the Sheriff’s office is investigating this case. However, Melendez would appreciate any tips that can lead him to get his truck back. If you have any tips call the Ector Counties Sheriffs Office at (432)335-3050.