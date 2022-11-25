MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, was at a stop sign facing north on CR 1110. A 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Sylvia Pulido Clavel of Midland, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.

DPS said Valles failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, causing Pulido to strike Valles’ Ford F-150. Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene. Pulido was not wearing a seatbelt.