$1.4K of lottery tickets stolen from Midland gas station, man arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A Midland man is being charged with felony fraud for claiming a lottery prize through deceit, according to a probable cause affidavit.

36-year-old Kori McKee was arrested October 1st on a warrant for the offense, ‘Claiming a Lottery Prize Enhanced,’ a felony three (F3) charge.

Midland Police first got the call on September 15th, at approximately 1:52 A.M., to the DK convenience store located at 1112 South Midland Drive.

The affidavit says, the front door was smashed, but no one was inside. Investigators found blood on the front door, around the cash register, and on some lottery tickets.

But police say, forty scratch-off tickets – 19 twenty-dollar and 21 fifty-dollar tickets – were missing. The total loss amounts to $1,430.

MPD detectives reviewed security footage from inside the DK store which showed the suspect using a crowbar to break the front glass door, hop over the counter, and take off with two trays of lottery tickets. He was wearing a red ski mask, the court document reads.

Police say the stolen ticket information was sent to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The affidavit goes on to say, hours after the DK burglary, police say a man cashed in two tickets for $20 and $50 at Murphy’s Gas, located at 2305 Belmont by Wal-Mart and I-20, just before noon. Based on surveillance video, detectives identified the man as Kori McKee. The investigation concluded McKee committed burglary and theft at the DK store, and then claimed a lottery prize by means of fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

McKee was arrested on October 1st. Bond was set at $1,500. McKee is no longer being held at the Midland County Detention Center.