MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – For more than 10 years, Midland NAACP has worked in the community educating others about equal rights, social justice reform, and informing the public about issues that directly impact the community.

NAACP stands for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. President of the Midland NAACP, Eddie Rabb says that he decided to get involved with the NAACP when he was in college at The University of Texas at Austin. Rabb says that he wanted to make a difference in the Black community and help keep others informed by fighting for positive long-lasting change.

“We try to educate our community so that we as leaders in the community we’ll be able to help out in between the local government and the community,” says Rabb.

The mission of the organization is to eliminate racial discrimination and educate others on their constitutional rights. Rabb shared with us that through different programs and forums throughout the year the organization uses its platform to bring in community leaders to educate the community and others.

“One thing about the NAACP we really care about our community throughout our community even when we have crisis yes sometimes we have those discussions that we don’t wanna have,” says Rabb.

On February 26th, the NAACP Midland is hosting its Arise event featuring “The Tim Cole Story” at 1 pm via Zoom. For those interested in registering for the event see the flyer below.