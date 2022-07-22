MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midlander Sue Roseberry is releasing her new single “He’s a Great God” at the 55th Annual Convention of the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) in Atlanta, GA. The single officially releases on July 27th on multiple streaming platforms and is currently available for pre-order.

In a recent news release, the globally known artist also known as Mama Sue after participating in BET’s Sunday Best was a fan favorite on the season 4 hit show as a top 5 finalist and voted to return for its All-Star Season 8.

Mama Sue is also known in Midland for her storytelling abilities.

Mama Sue said in a recent news release, “During the pandemic, there was plenty of time for writing and also networking with other artists virtually. I became involved with numerous creatives on the Clubhouse audio app and our communications led to the idea of working together to create some music.”

Mama Sue continued to say,

“In November 2021 we met for the first time face to face in Louisville, KY (a central location for all the participants) and the result is a collection of music – all of which was written by Mama Sue, called, “Collaborations”. The single is the first release from the project. Producers are Sheridan Shanwi Williams and Grammy-nominated Quadrius Salters.”

Roseberry said that she’s proud of her work and the projects that she’s done with producers, singers, and musicians that she’s worked with over the years.

“I believe the single is a declaration and an affirmation that despite the challenges we’ve all faced the last few years, our faith and focus keeps us going only because ‘He’s A Great God’”.

The single releases on July 27, 2022, but is available now for pre-order at the iTunes Store and other digital platforms.

The GMWA is an annual convention founded by the late Rev. James Cleveland, where national performers, recording artists, new and aspiring songwriters, educators, liturgical dancers, the young and old, pastors, and others minister to each other and to the needs and directions within the African American religious experience.

GMWA has opened its doors to welcome and receive people of different colors, influences, and cultures. More than 20,000 delegates assemble in the selected city for a teaching, learning and performance-orientated environment.