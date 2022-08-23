MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The exhibition “Frida Kahlo – Her Photos” is set to be presented at the Museum of the Southwest this Friday, August 26th through November 20th. Organizers say that this exhibit gives guests an inside look into the unique life of the Mexican artist.

In a recent news release, the exhibit was first presented to the public in 2009 in Mexico City and since then its toured the world reaching nearly 20 different cities and close to a million visitors.

Organizers say that the photos shared in the exhibit show a different perspective on the mysterious and symbolic figures of Latin American Culture.

Midland Texas is the exhibit’s new home for the next several months starting August 26th.

“As the Museum of the Southwest continues to expand its cultural significance, it is our honor to host ‘Frida Kahlo – Her Photos.’

This significant exhibition brings the Frida Kahlo Museum to the Permian Basin for our guests to enjoy,” said Lori Wesley, Executive Director of the Museum of the Southwest.

According to the news release, Kahlo died in 1954 and her home known as the Blue House was turned into a museum dedicated to her life’s work. Nearly 5 decades later, an archive of more than 6,000 photos, drawings, letters, medicines, and clothing kept in the home’s locked bathroom was later revealed to the public.

The exhibition is divided into 6 sections – ‘The Origins’; ‘The Blue House’; ‘Politics, Revolutions

and Diego’; ‘Her Broken Body’; ‘Frida’s Loves’; and ‘Photography’.

Some pictures were taken by famous photographers such as Man Ray, Martin Munkácsi, Edward Weston,

Brassaï, Tina Modotti, Pierre Verger, Lola, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, and others are personal keepsakes and family heirlooms Kahlo took herself.

For more details, click here.