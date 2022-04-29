ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Looking for something to do this weekend? The Ellen Noël Art Museum is hosting its ‘Celebrating the Future’ event for all ages to enjoy, this Saturday in honor of Community Art Day.

The community is invited to take part in a day worth of free and hands-on activities for the entire family to enjoy. People who plan on attending the carnival-themed event can expect to see food trucks, art stations, and family-friendly games.

All of the fun kicks off at 12 pm and will wrap up at 3 pm, with a special announcement at 12:30 from the organizers of the event.

This event is free and open to the public. UTPB’s Pots and Prints as well as Basin PBS will be in attendance.