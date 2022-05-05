MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Did someone say mint juleps? The Museum of the Southwest is officially sold out of its “Day at the Races” tickets. This event is a unique take on celebrating the 148th annual Kentucky Derby.

Guests can expect to see a live viewing of the Run for the Roses, a derby hat and bowtie contest, and lawn games along with a live auction and bourbon tastings. You are encouraged to wear your best fascinator or favorite bowtie in honor of the Kentucky Derby for those who plan to attend the event.

The museum encourages the community to come out to its several other events throughout the year and follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest events taking place in the Basin.

A Day at the Races kicks off on May 7th at 4:30 pm. The event is officially sold out as of today.