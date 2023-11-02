MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Clara Edwards and City Bank will be celebrating on Monday, November 6th, as Edwards reaches 75 years in the banking industry.

According to a release by City Bank, Edwards began her career in 1948 at the First State Bank of Monahans. She has since served in many capacities and is currently the smiling face that greets customers as they enter the City Bank branch.

“Banking has changed a lot in 75 years. We have new products and new technology. But what hasn’t changed is how we treat people and how we take care of our community. That’s what makes me proud,” Edwards said.

As an active member in the Monahans community, she was instrumental in bringing softball to the young women of Monahans in 1967. She has since coached numerous teams, started the high school girls’ softball program, and coached the Special Olympics team. Edwards turned 95 this past summer and she still volunteers at the Senior Citizens Center and Meals on Wheels. Last spring, she also helped coach her great-great-grandson’s t-ball team.

“We are so proud to have Clara as part of the City Bank family. She is an extraordinary example of someone who puts her heart and soul into community banking. We love celebrating her,” Cory T. Newsom, Chief Executive Officer of City Bank, said.

Members of the City Bank Executive team will also be there to celebrate with Edwards. The Monahans community is invited to stop by during the day to congratulate her on her years of work.