Local men killed in New Mexico crash

LEA COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two men are dead following a deadly crash in Lea County, New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, on September 7, officers responded to the crash on Highway 128, just east of Loving, New Mexico. There, they found Jessie Godfrey, 39, of Odessa, and Aaron Moreno, 24, of Midland dead at the scene.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by Godfrey, was traveling west on 128 when it crossed over into oncoming traffic. The Dodge then hit the left side of a 2013 International Commercial Motor Vehicle. After the initial crash, the Dodge and was hit by an eastbound GMC pickup truck.

Two other passengers in the Dodge sustained unknown injuries. The driver of the CMV was also injured and was taken to a hospital in Kermit for treatment. The driver of the GMC was uninjured.

Police say alcohol was not a factor is the crash. Moreno was not wearing a seatbelt.