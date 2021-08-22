Local man dies after early morning car crash

MIDLAND, TX (NEXSTAR) —On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2:52AM, Officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to the intersection of S Garfield St and W Wall St in reference to a car accident involving a 2017 blue Ford Mustang.

A passenger of the vehicle a 29-year-old male, was located and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 31-year-old male, fled the scene on foot.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Andrews Hwy at a high rate of speed. It passed through the intersection and struck the traffic light pole head-on which split the vehicle in half. The driver was located west of the crash scene as has been taken into custody, charges pending.

No further information is available at this time.