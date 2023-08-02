MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local businesses are looking to make the transition back to school a little easier.

Midland Park Mall will be hosting a ‘Back to School Bash’ this weekend, with tons of fun stuff for students. The Bash will be on Saturday, August 5th, from 1pm to 4pm.

Midland Park Mall says there will be everything students and teachers may need for the upcoming school year.

Music City Mall is working to provide the same in Odessa, with an event on Saturday, August 5th. It will be a free and open mall-wide celebration, with organizers saying there will be something for everyone, including some big giveaways.

“But this gets you back in before school starts,” says Greg Morgan.

Music City Mall’s ‘Back to School Bash’ is happening from 2pm to 5pm.