MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin stated in a press release on March 29th that a study done in the Permian Basin proved that adults have low literacy skills in this area. The LCPB announced that a summit is going to be held on May 3rd displaying the impact this issue has on adults in the Permian Basin.

Teaming up with Abell-Hanger Foundation, FMH Foundation, Prentice Farrar & Alline Ford Brown Foundation, the Permian Strategic Partnership, the Permian Basin Literacy Summit will be the first event of its kind that reveals the study done on adults in the area. Literacy stakeholders are invited to the groundbreaking event. People in attendance can expect to see research from interviews with higher education, local school districts, and adult literacy programs along with adult learners.

This summit is invite-only and will be held at the Ward County Event Center in Monahans, Texas 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.