ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is the day! The Ector County Library is raffling off 4 tickets to the Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza. The raffle will be drawn this morning at 10:30 am during storytime at the Ector County Library.

One winner will go home with 4 tickets to see Disney Junor Live On Tour: Costume Palooza next month. Organizers say that the winner does not need to be present at the storytime to win, as long as they enter the contest prior to the drawing deadline.

The Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza kicks off at the Wagner Noël PAC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

You can enter the contest here. The deadline to win is 10:30 am CST, August 24th.

By participating in the contest you will automatically be signed up to receive the Wagner Noël PAC newsletter and information from the Ector County Library.

In a recent press release, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, and acrobatics, and more.

The show is 90 minutes long, including a 30-minute first act, followed by a 15-minute intermission, followed by a 30-minute second act.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.