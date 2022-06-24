MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Public Libraries is hosting its End of Summer Reading Program Celebration from 2 pm to 3 pm today at Centennial Library, and Saturday, July 23rd from 11 am to 1 pm at Centennial Park.





Teens are welcome to participate in today’s celebration at Centennial Library, where they’ll receive free food and drinks. The teens will also participate in a Nerf battle to celebrate the end of Summer Reading.

On Saturday, guests can head over to Centennial Park and enjoy special performances by the Hispanic Cultural Center and Aloha Productions.

People who decide to go to the celebration on Saturday will see performances by the HCC Midland Mariachi Musicians, HCC Midland Folklorico Ballet Dancers, and Aloha O Hawaii Polynesian Dancers.

From giveaways and prizes to an afternoon of performances, this event has something for the entire family to enjoy.