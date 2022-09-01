MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In an effort to encourage the community to take part in the opportunities that the library offers, Midland County Public Libraries is launching its second annual community-wide campaign called “One Card” this month.

In a recent news release, the card sign-up campaign is in place to incentivize others to actively become MCPL cardholders, and those who show proof of their library card at several local businesses will receive a special discount.

MCPL will also hold a drawing for library cardholders to win prizes donated by local businesses like Yeti tumblers from Black Rifle Coffee Co., a $150 gift card to Fair to Midland, and boxes of cookies from Crumbl Cookies.

According to the news release, the Midland County Commissioners’ Court proclaimed September as Library Card Sign-up Month in Midland County. With the “One Card” sign-up campaign, the MCPL is urging the community to get involved in lifelong literacy and spread the love of reading.

The news release says that all new and active cardholders will get one entry into the special prize drawing per use, per card, per the day you check out library materials from the Library at the Plaza (Downtown Library), the Centennial Library, or the Bookmobile.

To make the deal even sweeter, MCPL says that new cardholders will receive a movie ticket voucher or a $5 game card to Cinergy Entertainment which will automatically be entered into a drawing for a coffee tumbler and Crumbl Cookies voucher upon registration.

The winners will be drawn and notified during the first week of October 2022.

Here are a list of the local businesses that MCPL has partnered with:

• Marble Slab Creamery – 10% off a purchase

• The River Fine Arts – $10 off tuition

• Tall City Brewing Co. – 10% off all pints

• Popbar Midland – 20% off a purchase

• Shipley Do-Nuts – One free glazed donut

• Museum of the Southwest – Free admission (excluding Sept. 9-11 during SeptemberFest)

• Kendra Scott – 10% off a purchase, with 10% of proceeds benefitting the MCPL Foundation

• Cpl Ray’s Coffee – 15% off a purchase

• Wagner Noel Performic Arts Center – Special discount on December show. See staff for more details.

According to MCPL, cardholders who check out one adult book and one children’s book each month save nearly $350 each year.

For more information on how you can register for an MCPL card, click here.