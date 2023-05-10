ODESSA, Texas (KMID/ KPEJ)- National Fentanyl Awareness Day aims to help bring awareness about the addictive synthetic opioid.

Our Ozzy Mora met with several local groups and leaders on their daily fight against this deadly drug.

According to the CDC, fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for people ages 18 to 45.

“Where’s the help we want the help,” said a local parent during a public meeting. “We want to help our family members, but where’s the help?”

An urgent cry for help was the message many people delivered during the Odessa Police Department’s monthly neighborhood watch meeting in April.

Local advocates and police spoke about the urgent need to educate people on the dangers of the drug.

Corporal Steve LeSueur with OPD said they are constantly responding to overdoses in the area.

“A lot of young people take it not knowing there is fentanyl inside the drugs,” said LeSueur.

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse or (PBRCADA) spoke at the public meeting. It’s a group that offers resources and encourages people to live a drug free life.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, since 2019 there has been a 500 percent increase in fentanyl related deaths in Texas.

“You think you are getting a cherry jellybean which is really a cherry jellybean that tastes like black licorice and that’s how the pills are distributed … you think you are getting one thing and it’s totally something different,” said PBRCADA’s Program Coordinator Sara Hinshaw.

Ozzy: “so, this is what you are seeing right now in the basin?”

Sara: “oh yeah.”

Hinshaw said social media is to blame for the illicit distribution of fentanyl.

“Kids communicate through emojis [and] a plug emoji is looking for a dealer so it’s as simple as that,” said PBRCADA’s Prevention Resource Center Director Mellessa Brenem.

Brenem said there’s been a recent issue here locally with kids getting fake M30 pills laced with fentanyl.

The drug enforcement administration said it’s a counterfeit pill that resembles oxycodone and other medications.

“You would think that the real one would look more fake because it looks more pressed, but this is a pressed pill which would be the fake pill,” showed Brenem.

PBRCADA said 73 percent of teens don’t know anything about counterfeit pills.

Now, in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 9, the group will partner with local law enforcement agencies to continue raising awareness on fentanyl poisoning.

Local lawmakers are also on a mission to make change.

“We’re seeing it in ector county, midland county … really throughout the region, said Representative Brooks Landgraf.

Landgraf has co-authored House Bills 6 and 7 which are related to the fentanyl crisis.

The representative said Fentanyl Awareness Day should serve as a constant reminder of just how dangerous this drug can be.

“We need to make sure that all age groups are aware that one pill can kill and that’s what we need to be very cognizant of as we mark National Fentanyl Awareness Day,” said Langraf.

Representative Landgraf said if passed, House Bills 6 and 7 will go after fentanyl manufacturers, smugglers and street level dealers with increased criminal penalties.

He told us that HB 6 recently passed in the House and will now go to the Senate. If it’s approved with a majority vote, it then heads to Governor Greg Abbott ‘s office to be signed into law.

PBRCADA mentioned that another drug called xylazine is making its way to West Texas and it’s way stronger than fentanyl. According to the DEA’s website, it’s a powerful sedative that the FDA has approved for veterinary use.

“It really doesn’t take a lot to kill you and so it’s just realizing that it is very much so out there,” said Sirena Watts with Medical Center Hospital Odessa.

Watts said they work together with local law enforcement agencies. They offer free training to the public to raise awareness of fentanyl use.

“We do offer the Fentanyl Emergency Narcotics [training] based in Texas, which is FENT for short,” said Watts. “We do offer that class throughout our 17 counties, it is completely free, [and] it’s a 45-minute session and Odessa Fire and medical rescue do a PowerPoint presentation.”

She said this training is a way to educate people in the area on the danger of fentanyl and what to do if you or someone you know has been exposed to the opioid.

“Some things that you can do to help, one is the Narcan, you can give that repeat doses [and] another thing you can do is lay them on their side, we call it like a recovery position so you would have them on their side, with their knees kind of just bent upwards,” shared Watts.

She said make sure to call 911 right away even if the opioid overdose spray Narcan is used.