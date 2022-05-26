ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Robles Family Law Firm is giving back to the community by offering scholarships to area students. Two lucky students will be chosen for a $1,000 scholarship on June 10.

To be eligible, you must be a 2022 high school graduate and you must be planning to attend a university, junior college, or technical school after graduation. To apply, simply write a short essay (one page maximum) explaining why you would benefit from the scholarship and deliver it to 521 N Grant by noon on June 3. Be sure to include your name, phone number, and email address with your essay.