ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This Friday, May 27th, the Odessa Police Department along with transportation workers, and local safety advocates are joining together for a press conference to celebrate the 20th anniversary of TxDOT’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, urging Texans to buckle up before hitting the road. Since its first launch in 2000, the campaign has saved nearly 6,972 lives and prevented about 120,000 serious injuries.

Drivers making long-distance trips or just headed a few miles down the road to a local store, as someone behind the wheel or even a passenger in the car, TxDOT says that wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective way to protect yourself from getting seriously hurt or killed in a crash. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign, officially kicks off today May 23rd and goes through June 5th, according to TxDOT it’s saved more than $26.3 billion in economic costs along with the lives of Texans.

Law enforcement officers are ramping up the campaign by enforcing the use of seatbelts for both drivers and passengers by ticketing those who are in the car unbelted.