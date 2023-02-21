MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – We report on deadly crashes all too often. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that this past year, troopers saw a disturbing rise in the number of deaths resulting from car crashes, especially in the Permian Basin.

The number of deadly car crashes is pretty staggering. DPS statistics show 18 deaths, just in December, due to car crashes. That is one every 1.7 days. And that’s just here in the Permian basin, not statewide, which saw even more deaths.

While crashes are caused by many factors, DPS troopers said many drivers are just getting careless.

Other local law enforcement said this is a very preventable matter that requires every driver to think before they drive.

Sargeant Steven Blanco with DPS said the number continues to get worse.

“Throughout the year, [the] calendar year 2022, there were 112 in the Permian Basin. That’s a number we definitely like to see [a] decrease,” he added.

Blanco added that there is a major educational problem in the Permian Basin, and that is where DPS can start to make the roads safer for drivers.

He continued, “This is not a problem we can ticket our way out of. This is an education problem or challenge. This is also a safety challenge as a whole. We have to have the public’s help.

So, why has this become such a problem in West Texas? Blanco said the answer is extremely obvious.

“Ten out of the 18 traffic fatalities in the month of December, from our preliminary information shows that ten of those drivers were motorist passengers weren’t secured by seatbelts. So, seatbelt use in over half of those traffic fatalities was a problem, a contributing factor,” he shrugged. “Distracted driving is another big issue. And using the month of December as an example, seven out of those 18 from our preliminary information show that distracted driving could be a contributing factor, once again.”

Sgt Blanco said Midland has some of the worst crashes he’s seen in his 20 years as a trooper.

And the Midland Police Department said in the last two years, the overall number of crashes alone, has increased.

MPD Lieutenant, Kelly Angell, said it’s not just one reason, “I think a big portion of where all this is coming from is the increase of traffic, the congestion on the roads. People liking to party, drinking, and looking at cell phones, speeding and not paying attention to the roadway.”

Lieutenant Angell added that since 2020, the department has continued to see a consistent increase in the number of crashes in the Midland area resulting in death.

He said the department reported just under 30,000 crashes in 2022. From those 30,000 reports, 24 people were killed-about 2 deaths per month, in Midland alone. He said, from MPD’s investigations there are three main contributing factors.

“First is speed. Second is intoxication. And third is driver inattention,” he said.

As for Odessa, it’s the same story, different city. Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department, said the department investigated 16 deadly crashes in 2022.

“I mean, you know, just one fatal crash, is too many,” he nodded. “People just become impatient because they’re in a hurry and they get frustrated. And, you know, it causes them to do other things that they wouldn’t normally do.”

All these law enforcement agencies continued to urge the public to educate themselves before they operate a vehicle.

Blanco said everyone needs to educate themselves. “Not only the drivers on the roads for the oilfield but the Permian Basin as a whole and the importance of driver safety and wearing that seatbelt.

“I hate to say this, but a lot of it is put on the drivers. If they would slow down, everybody’s in a hurry to get somewhere,” emphasized Lieutenant Angell. “If you would just slow down, put the phone down, and drive defensively, I don’t think that we’d have all these deaths on the road.”

OPD said they have many opportunities for the Odessa community to educate themselves. “We host our neighborhood watch meeting here every month. And a lot of times those topics include traffic safety. We also, you know, we’re constantly doing other campaigns and sometimes partnering with TxDOT and other agencies,” added LeSueur.

Every department began to sound like a broken record. Slow down, drive defensively, don’t drive under the influence, wear your seatbelt, and don’t look at your phone. The solutions really are that simple.

“I always say, put that phone down, that call, that text message, that Facebook check-in. It can wait. It can wait. It will still be there. Focus on driving. A lot of our lives, every aspect of our life is on our cell phone. But that cell phone is also costing us our lives,” said a frustrated Sgt. Blanco.

DPS also mentioned they will be holding a Road Safety Luncheon on February 28th, in Fort Stockton.

The event is free to the public and provides an opportunity to meet troopers and educate yourself more on driving in West Texas. More information is provided in the flyer below.

If you’d like to register for the luncheon, register on the DPS form here.