ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – We spoke to the local Jewish community about the hostage attack over the weekend in Colleyville, Texas.

Rabbi Parr from Temple Beth El in Odessa, was 40 minutes away from the attack. He got a phone call from his wife that his fellow Rabbi was being held hostage.

Rabbi Parr shares how past attack usually are deadly but from this attack no one in the Jewish community died.

He states, ” The Jewish Community can stay positive from terrorist’s attack with prayer.” here in the basin. He follows up with teaching those children growing of how having faith everything will be okay.