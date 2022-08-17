ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is hosting the K.E.Y program for young drivers as well as their parents or guardians that focuses on preventing car accidents and ensuring new driver safety. The program kicks off at 9 am on August 20th and runs through August 22nd at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

The K.E.Y program stands for knowledge empowers youth, driver education program. Participants are taken through a series of classes, hands-on activities, and behind-the-scenes tours of the trauma center.

K.E.Y is a free program that will take place in the MCHS Boardroom, and each person who completes the program receives a “Certificate of Completion” as proof of attendance that may be redeemed for community service hours.

For more information on the program and how to register, contact Sirena Watts at (432) 640-2724 or by email at sperkins@echd.org.