MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health is offering a free support group for people living in the community who are interested in learning more about diabetic and cardiovascular health. The support groups are held from 6 pm to 7 pm, every second Monday of each month at First Baptist Church.

According to Midland Health, the support groups consist of programs C.O.A.C.H. AND C.O.D.E.

C.O.A.C.H. stands for Community Outreach and Cardiovascular Health. The purpose of C.O.A.C.H is for a group of people with Cardiovascular disease to share experiences or concerns to provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.

C.O.D.E. has a similar purpose but this group is for people with Diabetes to share their personal experiences with one another and receive advice while comforting and encouraging each other.