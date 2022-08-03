ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is kicking off its 2-day annual summer blood drive today from 10 am to 3 pm outside of the main admitting entrance and on August 4th, 10 am to 3 pm.

The Vitalant bus will be parked outside both days collecting blood from anyone who decides to donate. To sign up and donate click here or scan the QR code below.

Medical Center Health System says that it’s hosting this event to combat the critical blood shortage that’s happening across the state of Texas and other parts of the country.

You can also contact Susan Thornton at (432) 640-2347 or sthornton@echd.org.